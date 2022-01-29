Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

There are multiple types of backflow preventers, the three most common being the pressure vacuum breaker (PVB), the reduced pressure zone (RPZ), and the double check assembly (DCA).

This report studies the Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer market, a reduced pressure zone device (RPZD, RPZ, or RPZ valve) is a type of backflow prevention device commonly used to protect water supplies from contamination.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer in global, including the following market information:

Global Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer market was valued at 102.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 127.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stainless Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer include WATTS, APOLLO, ZURN, Emerson, Caleffi, Reliance, A.R.I. Flow Control, Tianjin Guowei and Hebei Tongli and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Stainless Steel

Ductile Iron

Bronze

Global Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Commercial

Others

Global Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Reduced Pressure Zone Backflow Preventer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

WATTS

APOLLO

ZURN

Emerson

Caleffi

Reliance

A.R.I. Flow Control

Tianjin Guowei

Hebei Tongli

Shanghai Jinyi

