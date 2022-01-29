Firestop Sealants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Firestop Sealants are specific type of sealants that help avert the spread of fire. They prevent the fire from spreading by sealing openings to fire-rated interiors of a building construction, floors, ceilings or wall assemblies. They are possessing fire resistant properties with exceptional longevity, as well as greatly reducing the formulation of smoke and other harmful toxins. They could also additionally act as an acoustic barrier by reducing the transfer of noise. Firestop Sealants are paintable, and can also be easily cleaned with water.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Firestop Sealants in global, including the following market information:

Global Firestop Sealants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Firestop Sealants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Firestop Sealants companies in 2021 (%)

The global Firestop Sealants market was valued at 1182.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1693 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Elastomeric Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Firestop Sealants include 3M Company, Hilti, Rockwool, H. B. Fuller, Bostik (Arkema), Tremco, Everbuild (Sika AG), Specified Technologies and Fosroc (JMH Group), etc.

We surveyed the Firestop Sealants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Firestop Sealants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Firestop Sealants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Elastomeric Type

Intumescent Type

Global Firestop Sealants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Firestop Sealants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Building

Global Firestop Sealants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Firestop Sealants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Firestop Sealants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Firestop Sealants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Firestop Sealants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Firestop Sealants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M Company

Hilti

Rockwool

H. B. Fuller

Bostik (Arkema)

Tremco

Everbuild (Sika AG)

Specified Technologies

Fosroc (JMH Group)

Pecora

Trafalgar Fire

Promat

Metacaulk (Rectorseal)

Nelson Firestop (Emerson)

Saint-Gobain

Guangzhou Baiyun Chemical Industry

Hangzhou Zhijiang Advanced Material

Entc Nuclear Technology

Chengdu Guibao Science&Technology

Guangzhou Jointas Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Firestop Sealants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Firestop Sealants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Firestop Sealants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Firestop Sealants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Firestop Sealants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Firestop Sealants Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Firestop Sealants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Firestop Sealants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Firestop Sealants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Firestop Sealants Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Firestop Sealants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Firestop Sealants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Firestop Sealants Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Firestop Sealants Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Firestop Sealants Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Firestop Sealants Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Firestop Sealants Market Size Markets, 2021 &

