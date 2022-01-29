Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report studies the aluminum chloride hexahydrate market.

Aluminum chloride hexahydrate is white or slightly yellow, crystalline powder or colourless crystals. It is also used in water treatment industry, chemical intermediates industry, casting industry and other.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6806250/global-aluminum-chloride-hexahydrate-2022-2028-919

Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate market was valued at 35 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 39 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.99 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate include Gongyi Huanan, Yuqing Jingshui, Nantong Chenlong Chemical, Gongyi Longda, Jiangsu Tianteng Chemical, Gongyi Yishuiyuan, Xinghua Kangda, Nantong Mengya and Base Metal Group and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0.99

0.95

Others

Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Water Treatment

Chemical Intermediates

Casting Industry

Others

Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Gongyi Huanan

Yuqing Jingshui

Nantong Chenlong Chemical

Gongyi Longda

Jiangsu Tianteng Chemical

Gongyi Yishuiyuan

Xinghua Kangda

Nantong Mengya

Base Metal Group

Canton

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-aluminum-chloride-hexahydrate-2022-2028-919-6806250

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Companies

3.8

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market Outlook 2022

Global and Japan High Purity Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Market Size Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global and Regional Aluminum Chloride Hexahydrate Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027