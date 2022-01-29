Dyes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Dyes are the colouring material that colour commodities of our day to day use. Hardly there is any industry where dyes are not used commercially. From leather to jazzy t-shirt, everywhere there is application of dye.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dyes in global, including the following market information:
- Global Dyes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Dyes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Dyes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dyes market was valued at 9444.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11670 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Disperse Dyes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dyes include Archroma, Huntsman, Kiri Industries, Nippon Kayaku, Kyung-In, Colourtex, Jay Chemicals, Everlight Chemical and CHT Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dyes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dyes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dyes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Disperse Dyes
- Reactive Dyes
- Sulfur Dyes
- Vat Dyes
- Acid Dyes
- Other
Global Dyes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dyes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Textile
- Leather
- Paper
- Others
Global Dyes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Dyes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Dyes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Dyes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Dyes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Dyes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Archroma
- Huntsman
- Kiri Industries
- Nippon Kayaku
- Kyung-In
- Colourtex
- Jay Chemicals
- Everlight Chemical
- CHT Group
- Bodal Chemical
- Sumitomo
- Eksoy
- Aarti Industries Ltd
- Osaka Godo
- Setas
- Atul
- Anand International
- LonSen
- Runtu
- Jihua Group
- Yabang
- ANOKY
- Jiangsu Jinji Industrial
- Zhejiang Yide Chemical
- YaBuLai Dyestuff
- OHYOUNG
- Taiwan Jeanwan
- Oriental Giant Dye & Chemical
- Roha
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dyes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dyes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dyes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dyes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dyes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dyes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dyes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dyes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dyes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dyes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dyes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dyes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dyes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dyes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dyes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dyes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Dyes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Disperse Dyes
4.1.3 Reactive Dyes
4.1.4 Sulfur Dyes
4.1.5 Vat Dyes
4.1.6 Acid Dyes
4.1.7 Other
4.2 By Type – Global Dyes Revenue & Forecasts
