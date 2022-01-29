Dyes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dyes are the colouring material that colour commodities of our day to day use. Hardly there is any industry where dyes are not used commercially. From leather to jazzy t-shirt, everywhere there is application of dye.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dyes in global, including the following market information:

Global Dyes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dyes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Dyes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dyes market was valued at 9444.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 11670 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Disperse Dyes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dyes include Archroma, Huntsman, Kiri Industries, Nippon Kayaku, Kyung-In, Colourtex, Jay Chemicals, Everlight Chemical and CHT Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dyes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dyes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dyes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Disperse Dyes

Reactive Dyes

Sulfur Dyes

Vat Dyes

Acid Dyes

Other

Global Dyes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dyes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Textile

Leather

Paper

Others

Global Dyes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dyes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dyes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dyes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dyes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Dyes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Archroma

Huntsman

Kiri Industries

Nippon Kayaku

Kyung-In

Colourtex

Jay Chemicals

Everlight Chemical

CHT Group

Bodal Chemical

Sumitomo

Eksoy

Aarti Industries Ltd

Osaka Godo

Setas

Atul

Anand International

LonSen

Runtu

Jihua Group

Yabang

ANOKY

Jiangsu Jinji Industrial

Zhejiang Yide Chemical

YaBuLai Dyestuff

OHYOUNG

Taiwan Jeanwan

Oriental Giant Dye & Chemical

Roha

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dyes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dyes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dyes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dyes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dyes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dyes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dyes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dyes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dyes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dyes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dyes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dyes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dyes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dyes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dyes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dyes Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Dyes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Disperse Dyes

4.1.3 Reactive Dyes

4.1.4 Sulfur Dyes

4.1.5 Vat Dyes

4.1.6 Acid Dyes

4.1.7 Other

4.2 By Type – Global Dyes Revenue & Forecasts

