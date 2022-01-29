People Counting System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A people counter is an electronic device that is used to measure the number of people traversing a certain passage or entrance. Examples include simple manual clickers, infrared beams, thermal imaging systems, WiFi trackers and video counters using advanced machine learning algorithms. They are commonly used by retail establishments to judge the effectiveness of marketing campaigns, building design and layout, and the popularity of particular brands.

This report contains market size and forecasts of People Counting System in global, including the following market information:

Global People Counting System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global People Counting System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five People Counting System companies in 2021 (%)

The global People Counting System market was valued at 800.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1702.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

IR Beam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of People Counting System include ShopperTrak, RetailNext, FLIR Systems, WINNER Technology, DILAX Intelcom GmbH, IRIS-GmbH, InfraRed Integrated Systems, Axiomatic Technology and Hikvision, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the People Counting System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global People Counting System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global People Counting System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

IR Beam

Thermal Imaging

Video Based

Others

Global People Counting System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global People Counting System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Transportation

Commercial

Corporate and Education

Others

Global People Counting System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global People Counting System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies People Counting System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies People Counting System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies People Counting System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies People Counting System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ShopperTrak

RetailNext

FLIR Systems

WINNER Technology

DILAX Intelcom GmbH

IRIS-GmbH

InfraRed Integrated Systems

Axiomatic Technology

Hikvision

Axis Communication AB

Countwise LLC

V-Count

Xovis AG

IEE S.A.

HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH

Eurotech S.p.A.

