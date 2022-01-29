Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Automotive electronics industry is in constant evolution, making the car always safer, greener and more enjoyable to drive.

Vehicle-to-X refers to an intelligent transport system where all vehicles and infrastructure systems are interconnected with each other.

This connectivity will provide more precise knowledge of the traffic situation across the entire road network which in turn will help: Optimize traffic flows, Reduce congestion, cut accident numbers, Minimize emissions.

V2X technology is based on 5.9GHz Dedicated Short Range Communication, a derivative of WiFi specifically defined for fast moving objects. It allows vehicles to communicate their state, such as their position and speed, to surrounding vehicles and infrastructures even in non-line-of-sight condition, such as behind a building or a curve.

V2X communications shouldnt be confused with self-driving vehicles. The system has been designed to provide drivers with additional safety and convenience notifications that will be integrated with information from the many other on-board sensors. Its still up to the driver, obviously, to drive the car. However, V2X is an enabling technology that one day will make even self-driving cars much safer by helping them see and react to invisible danger.

Driver awareness of potential dangers on its way, such as crash risk, unsafe overtake, vehicle braking ahead out of line sight, car in blind spot area or road hazard detection, will dramatically improve collision avoidance, and heavily reduce fatalities and injury severity. In addition, the technology will enhance traffic efficiency providing warnings for upcoming traffic congestions, proposing alternative routes and securing an eco-friendly driving, reducing CO2 emission through adaptive cruise control and a smarter transportation management.

Driven by those benefits and the determination to become an key player in this field, ST launched a cooperation with Autotalks for the co-development of a mass-market optimized V2X chipset. Recognized as the V2X chipset market pioneer, Autotalks is bringing in this cooperation their system expertise and know-how of the V2X technology. Leveraging on a robust joint design and STs Automotive Quality and Manufacturing machine, Autotalks will release to the market an unique V2X solution.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) market was valued at 2396.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9698.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

V2V Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) include Delphi(Aptiv), Continental AG, Denso, Cohda, Kapsch, Qualcomm, ETrans, Savari and Autotalks and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

V2V

V2I

V2P

Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Road Safety Service

Automatic Parking System

Emergency Vehicles

Auto Car Service

Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Vehicle to Everything (V2X) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Delphi(Aptiv)

Continental AG

Denso

Cohda

Kapsch

Qualcomm

ETrans

Savari

Autotalks

AradaLear

