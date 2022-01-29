Glass Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Glass Packaging is a widely accepted packaging method where glass is the trusted and proven packaging for health, taste and the environment. Glass is also the only widely-used food packaging granted the FDA status of GRAS or generally recognized as safe – the highest standard.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Glass Packaging in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6806259/global-glass-packaging-2022-2028-430

Global Glass Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Glass Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Glass Packaging companies in 2021 (%)

The global Glass Packaging market was valued at 60970 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 80330 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Standard Glass Quality Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Glass Packaging include Owens-Illinois, Verallia, Ardagh Glass Group, Vidrala, BA Vidro, Gerresheimer, Vetropack, Wiegand Glass and Pochet Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Glass Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Glass Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Glass Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Standard Glass Quality

Premium Glass Quality

Super Premium Glass Quality

Global Glass Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Glass Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Beverage Packaging

Food Packaging

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Personal Care Packaging

Global Glass Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Glass Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Glass Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Glass Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Glass Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Glass Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Owens-Illinois

Verallia

Ardagh Glass Group

Vidrala

BA Vidro

Gerresheimer

Vetropack

Wiegand Glass

Pochet Group

Zignago Vetro

Heinz Glas

VERESCENCE

Stlzle Glass Group

Piramal Glass

HNGIL

Vitro Packaging

Nihon Yamamura

Allied Glass

Bormioli Luigi

Vetrobalsamo

Ramon Clemente

Vetrerie Riunite

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-glass-packaging-2022-2028-430-6806259

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Glass Packaging Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Glass Packaging Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Glass Packaging Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Glass Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Glass Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Glass Packaging Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Glass Packaging Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Glass Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Glass Packaging Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Glass Packaging Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Glass Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Glass Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Glass Packaging Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Packaging Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Glass Packaging Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Glass Packaging Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Glass Packaging Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Standard Glas

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Packaging Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Medium Borosilicate Glass Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Glass Packaging for Cosmetic Market Research Report 2022