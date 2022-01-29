Engine Control Modules Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report studies the Engine Control Modules market, Engine Control Modules, also commonly called an engine control unit (ECU), is a type of electronic control unit that controls a series of actuators on an internal combustion engine to ensure optimal engine performance. It does this by reading values from a multitude of sensors within the engine bay, interpreting the data using multidimensional performance maps (called lookup tables), and adjusting the engine actuators accordingly.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Engine Control Modules in global, including the following market information:

Global Engine Control Modules Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Engine Control Modules Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Engine Control Modules companies in 2021 (%)

The global Engine Control Modules market was valued at 9276.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7830.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of -2.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Diesel Engine Control Modules Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Engine Control Modules include Bosch Motorsport, Continental, Denso, Delphi Technologies, ZF TRW, Hyundai Motor, Magneti Marelli, Mitsubishi Electric and UAES, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Engine Control Modules manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Engine Control Modules Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Engine Control Modules Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Diesel Engine Control Modules

Gasline Engine Control Modules

Global Engine Control Modules Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Engine Control Modules Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

OEM

Aftermarket

Others

Global Engine Control Modules Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Engine Control Modules Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Engine Control Modules revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Engine Control Modules revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Engine Control Modules sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Engine Control Modules sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bosch Motorsport

Continental

Denso

Delphi Technologies

ZF TRW

Hyundai Motor

Magneti Marelli

Mitsubishi Electric

UAES

LinControl

Hitachi Automotive

Rockwell Collins

Econtrols

Visteom

Valeo

Metatronix

Life Racing

