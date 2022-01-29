Fire Window Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report studies the Fire Window market. Fire Window, also called fire rated windows, can prevent the spread of fire, smoke and radiant heat. Today, fire windows are widely applied in schools, hospitals, and other residential & commercial buildings.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fire Window in global, including the following market information:

Global Fire Window Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fire Window Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Fire Window companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fire Window market was valued at 1034.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1319.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metal Windows Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fire Window include Assa Abloy, Vetrotech, YKK AP, Rehau Group, Sankyo Tateyama, Lixil, Schuco, IMS Group and Van Dam, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fire Window manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fire Window Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Fire Window Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Metal Windows

Wood Windows

Plastic Windows

Global Fire Window Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Fire Window Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Fire Window Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Fire Window Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fire Window revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fire Window revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fire Window sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Fire Window sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Assa Abloy

Vetrotech

YKK AP

Rehau Group

Sankyo Tateyama

Lixil

Schuco

IMS Group

Van Dam

Optimum Window

Safti First

Alufire

Promat

Hopes Windows

Aluflam

Hendry

Fyre-Tec

Golden Glass

Hefei Yongtai

Shandong Fire-proof Door

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fire Window Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fire Window Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fire Window Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fire Window Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fire Window Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fire Window Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fire Window Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fire Window Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fire Window Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fire Window Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fire Window Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fire Window Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fire Window Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Window Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fire Window Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Window Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Fire Window Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Metal Windows

4.1.3 Wood Windows

4.1.4 Plastic Windows

4.2

