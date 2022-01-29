Cobalt Powder Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report studies the Cobalt Powder market, Cobalt powder is one of the main product forms of non-ferrous metal cobalt. Gray irregular powder, soluble in acid, magnetic, easily oxidized in humid air.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cobalt Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Cobalt Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cobalt Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Cobalt Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cobalt Powder market was valued at 856.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1314.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0.998 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cobalt Powder include Umicore, Freeport Cobalt, Hanrui Cobalt, Green Eco-Manufacturer and Bailuoda (Umicore), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cobalt Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cobalt Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cobalt Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0.998

0.993

Others

Global Cobalt Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cobalt Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Carbide

Superalloy

Battery

Magnetic Material

Others

Global Cobalt Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cobalt Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cobalt Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cobalt Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cobalt Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Cobalt Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Umicore

Freeport Cobalt

Hanrui Cobalt

Green Eco-Manufacturer

Bailuoda (Umicore)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cobalt Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cobalt Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cobalt Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cobalt Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cobalt Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cobalt Powder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cobalt Powder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cobalt Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cobalt Powder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cobalt Powder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cobalt Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cobalt Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cobalt Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cobalt Powder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cobalt Powder Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cobalt Powder Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Cobalt Powder Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 0.998

4.1.3 0.993

4.1.4 Other

