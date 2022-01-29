Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites are a new material that offer superior combination of lightweight and stiffness. They are also are also freely formable, easy to process and recyclable.
Continuous fiber reinforced thermoplastic composites are mainly made by thermoplastic polymer matrix and fiber reinforcements.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP in global, including the following market information:
- Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP companies in 2021 (%)
The global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP market was valued at 226.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 260.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Carbon Fiber Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP include Lanxess, TenCate, Celanese, Polystrand, AXIA Materials, US Liner, Aonix, Lingol and Ningbo Huaye Material, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Carbon Fiber Type
- Glass Fiber Type
- Aramid Fiber Type
- Others
Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Aerospace
- Electronics
- Sporting Goods
- Others
Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Lanxess
- TenCate
- Celanese
- Polystrand
- AXIA Materials
- US Liner
- Aonix
- Lingol
- Ningbo Huaye Material
- QIYI Tech
- Zhejiang Double Fish Plastics
- Guangzhou Kingfa Carbon Fiber
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufact
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CFR TP Market Outlook 2022