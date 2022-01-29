Compressor Type Car Refrigerator Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Compression refrigerators are different from any other type of portable ‘cooler’ in that they work exactly like your home refrigerator by using a compressor to control the temperature.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Compressor Type Car Refrigerator in global, including the following market information:

Global Compressor Type Car Refrigerator Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Compressor Type Car Refrigerator Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Compressor Type Car Refrigerator companies in 2021 (%)

The global Compressor Type Car Refrigerator market was valued at 621.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2154.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Portable Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Compressor Type Car Refrigerator include Dometic, IndelB, Sawafuji (Engel), PNDA, Yutong Electric Appliance, Colku, ARB, NFA and Evakool, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Compressor Type Car Refrigerator manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Compressor Type Car Refrigerator Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Compressor Type Car Refrigerator Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Portable

Built-in

Global Compressor Type Car Refrigerator Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Compressor Type Car Refrigerator Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Recreational Vehicle

Commercial and Passenger Vehicle

Others

Global Compressor Type Car Refrigerator Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Compressor Type Car Refrigerator Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Compressor Type Car Refrigerator revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Compressor Type Car Refrigerator revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Compressor Type Car Refrigerator sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Compressor Type Car Refrigerator sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dometic

IndelB

Sawafuji (Engel)

PNDA

Yutong Electric Appliance

Colku

ARB

NFA

Evakool

MyCOOLMAN

Ironman

Whynter

Alpicool

Dobinsons

