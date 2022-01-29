Inflatable Tents Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The inflatable tent is a kind of tent, which adopts the principle of structural mechanics to design the framework, and makes use of the characteristics of gas pressure to expand the air bag to form a certain rigid cylinder, through organic combination to support the framework of the tent. These tents can also be called air tents or inflatable tents by other names.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Inflatable Tents in global, including the following market information:
- Global Inflatable Tents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Inflatable Tents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Inflatable Tents companies in 2021 (%)
The global Inflatable Tents market was valued at 1052.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1478.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
1-3 Person Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Inflatable Tents include Coleman Company Inc, HTS tentiQ, Dometic Group, HDT Global, Decathlon Groupe, Zempire, AMG GROUP, Oase Outdoors ApS and Zepelin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Inflatable Tents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Inflatable Tents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Inflatable Tents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 1-3 Person
- 4-6 Person
- Others
Global Inflatable Tents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Inflatable Tents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Personal
- Commercial
- Military
- Medical Camps
- Others
Global Inflatable Tents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Inflatable Tents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Inflatable Tents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Inflatable Tents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Inflatable Tents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Inflatable Tents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Coleman Company Inc
- HTS tentiQ
- Dometic Group
- HDT Global
- Decathlon Groupe
- Zempire
- AMG GROUP
- Oase Outdoors ApS
- Zepelin
- Heimplanet
- Berghaus
- Federal-Fabrics-Fibers
- Zhonghai Minsheng
- Guangzhou Barry Industrial
- East Inflatables
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Inflatable Tents Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Inflatable Tents Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Inflatable Tents Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Inflatable Tents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Inflatable Tents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Inflatable Tents Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Inflatable Tents Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Inflatable Tents Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Inflatable Tents Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Inflatable Tents Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Inflatable Tents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Inflatable Tents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Inflatable Tents Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inflatable Tents Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Inflatable Tents Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Inflatable Tents Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Inflatable Tents Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
