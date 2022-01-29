Flue and Chimney Pipes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The function of a chimney is to safely remove the products of combustion from a fireplace or appliance to outside of the building, without causing any danger to the occupants of the house. A chimney works because hot air rises and moves from high to low pressure. Factors such as running the appliance at a very slow rate or cold air leaking into the flue will cool the gases and affect the performance of the chimney. Flue & chimney pipes are accessories for chimney systems.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flue and Chimney Pipes in global, including the following market information:

Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Flue and Chimney Pipes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Flue and Chimney Pipes market was valued at 554.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 689.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Twin Wall Flue Pipes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flue and Chimney Pipes include Schiedel, Selkirk, DuraVent, Ubbink Centrotherm Group, Jeremias International, Cordivari, Poujoulat, Docherty Group and SF Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Flue and Chimney Pipes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Twin Wall Flue Pipes

Single Wall Flue Pipes

Flexible Chimney Flue Liner

Others

Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Standard Fireplaces

Stoves

Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flue and Chimney Pipes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flue and Chimney Pipes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Flue and Chimney Pipes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Flue and Chimney Pipes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Schiedel

Selkirk

DuraVent

Ubbink Centrotherm Group

Jeremias International

Cordivari

Poujoulat

Docherty Group

SF Limited

Imperial Manufacturing Group

Mi-Flues

Olympia Chimney Supply

Shasta Vent

Security Chimneys International

Ruilun Metal Products

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Flue and Chimney Pipes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Flue and Chimney Pipes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flue and Chimney Pipes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Flue and Chimney Pipes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flue and Chimney Pipes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flue and Chimney Pipes Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flue and Chimney Pipes Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

