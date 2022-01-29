Flue and Chimney Pipes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Flue and Chimney Pipes
The function of a chimney is to safely remove the products of combustion from a fireplace or appliance to outside of the building, without causing any danger to the occupants of the house. A chimney works because hot air rises and moves from high to low pressure. Factors such as running the appliance at a very slow rate or cold air leaking into the flue will cool the gases and affect the performance of the chimney. Flue & chimney pipes are accessories for chimney systems.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Flue and Chimney Pipes in global, including the following market information:
- Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Flue and Chimney Pipes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Flue and Chimney Pipes market was valued at 554.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 689.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Twin Wall Flue Pipes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Flue and Chimney Pipes include Schiedel, Selkirk, DuraVent, Ubbink Centrotherm Group, Jeremias International, Cordivari, Poujoulat, Docherty Group and SF Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Flue and Chimney Pipes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Twin Wall Flue Pipes
- Single Wall Flue Pipes
- Flexible Chimney Flue Liner
- Others
Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Standard Fireplaces
- Stoves
Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Flue and Chimney Pipes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Flue and Chimney Pipes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Flue and Chimney Pipes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Flue and Chimney Pipes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Schiedel
- Selkirk
- DuraVent
- Ubbink Centrotherm Group
- Jeremias International
- Cordivari
- Poujoulat
- Docherty Group
- SF Limited
- Imperial Manufacturing Group
- Mi-Flues
- Olympia Chimney Supply
- Shasta Vent
- Security Chimneys International
- Ruilun Metal Products
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flue and Chimney Pipes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Flue and Chimney Pipes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Flue and Chimney Pipes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flue and Chimney Pipes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Flue and Chimney Pipes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flue and Chimney Pipes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flue and Chimney Pipes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flue and Chimney Pipes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
