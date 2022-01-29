Polypropylene Cables Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polypropylene Cables (Short for PP Cables) is a type of cables that use Polypropylene as insulating material.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polypropylene Cables in global, including the following market information:

Global Polypropylene Cables Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polypropylene Cables Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Meter)

Global top five Polypropylene Cables companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polypropylene Cables market was valued at 372.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 652 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Multi-Mode Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polypropylene Cables include Prysmian Group, Nexans, Sumitomo Electric, Furukawa, General Cable, Leoni, Far East Cable, Baosheng Group and Wanda Cable, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polypropylene Cables manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polypropylene Cables Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global Polypropylene Cables Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Multi-Mode

Single-Mode

Global Polypropylene Cables Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global Polypropylene Cables Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Submarine

Power

Oil & Gas

Automobile

Others

Global Polypropylene Cables Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Meter)

Global Polypropylene Cables Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polypropylene Cables revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polypropylene Cables revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polypropylene Cables sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Meter)

Key companies Polypropylene Cables sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Prysmian Group

Nexans

Sumitomo Electric

Furukawa

General Cable

Leoni

Far East Cable

Baosheng Group

Wanda Cable

Dongying Taide

Shandong Guangxing

Shandong Baoshida

Anhui Huining

