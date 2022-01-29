Steel Roofing Tiles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Metal roof tiles are one of the most ideal options for reliable exterior roofing application purposes. Available in a wide range of styles, types, and colors, these types of roofing solutions are renowned for their dependability, cost efficiency and optimal functionality. Building contractors and architects choose this option to make a bold architectural statement or effortlessly compliment various types of homes or buildings.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Steel Roofing Tiles in global, including the following market information:

Global Steel Roofing Tiles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Steel Roofing Tiles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pcs)

Global top five Steel Roofing Tiles companies in 2021 (%)

The global Steel Roofing Tiles market was valued at 681.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1246 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Romanic Tile Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Steel Roofing Tiles include Bilka, Pruszynski Ltd, McElroy Metal, Inc., Fletcher Building, BlueScope Steel Limited, Safal Group, Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Tech.Co.,LTD, Ideal Roofing Co. Ltd and TILCOR, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Steel Roofing Tiles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Steel Roofing Tiles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Steel Roofing Tiles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Romanic Tile

Gotic Tile

Clasic Tile

Others

Global Steel Roofing Tiles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Steel Roofing Tiles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Buildings

Non-Residential Buildings

Global Steel Roofing Tiles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Steel Roofing Tiles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Steel Roofing Tiles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Steel Roofing Tiles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Steel Roofing Tiles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Key companies Steel Roofing Tiles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bilka

Pruszynski Ltd

McElroy Metal, Inc.

Fletcher Building

BlueScope Steel Limited

Safal Group

Singer-Ruser(HZ) Building Materials Tech.Co.,LTD

Ideal Roofing Co. Ltd

TILCOR

JINHU

ATAS International, Inc.

Interlock Roofing

Dezhou Fuda Metal

Boral

Met-tile

Hangzhou Tianjing Building materials company

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Steel Roofing Tiles Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Steel Roofing Tiles Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Steel Roofing Tiles Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Steel Roofing Tiles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Steel Roofing Tiles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Steel Roofing Tiles Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Steel Roofing Tiles Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Steel Roofing Tiles Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Steel Roofing Tiles Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Steel Roofing Tiles Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Steel Roofing Tiles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Steel Roofing Tiles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Steel Roofing Tiles Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Roofing Tiles Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Steel Roofing Tiles Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Roofing Tiles Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

