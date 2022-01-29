Isotropic Graphite Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Isotropic graphite is a kind of graphite material that crystals are disorderly arranged while having an isotropic structure. Isotropic graphite is a ultra-fine grain graphite used for applications where the mechanical properties of other fine grain graphite are inadequate. Its name is derived from the method of production: During the forming process the material is isostatically pressed i.e. with equal pressure from every side. Therefore the material shows typically an isotropic property behavior.

Nowadays Isotropic Graphite is quite popular material that is in great demand in the photovoltaic industry and is indispensable in semiconductors production.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Isotropic Graphite in global, including the following market information:

Global Isotropic Graphite Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Isotropic Graphite Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Isotropic Graphite companies in 2021 (%)

The global Isotropic Graphite market was valued at 1102.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1284 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

CIP Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Isotropic Graphite include Toyo Tanso, Tokai Carbon, Mersen, IBIDEN, SGL, NTC, Entegris, Graphite India and GrafTech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Isotropic Graphite manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Isotropic Graphite Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Isotropic Graphite Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

CIP Method

Vibration Molding Method

Global Isotropic Graphite Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Isotropic Graphite Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Photovoltaic Industry

Semiconductor Industry

Electrical Discharge Machining

Foundry & Metallurgy Field

Others

Global Isotropic Graphite Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Isotropic Graphite Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Isotropic Graphite revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Isotropic Graphite revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Isotropic Graphite sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Isotropic Graphite sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Toyo Tanso

Tokai Carbon

Mersen

IBIDEN

SGL

NTC

Entegris

Graphite India

GrafTech

Fangda Carbon

Baofeng Five-star

Liaoning Dahua

Hemsun

Delmer Group

Guanghan Shida

