Solder Preform Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Solder Preform is pre-forms of solid solder alloys with potential to change the future. Combination of machining technologies such as rolling and pressing are used to process the solder alloy into various shapes like squares, rectangles, washers and discs. Typical sizes range from .010″ (.254mm) up to 2″ (50.8mm). Smaller and larger sizes, as well as custom shapes, are also available.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solder Preform in global, including the following market information:

Global Solder Preform Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Solder Preform Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five Solder Preform companies in 2021 (%)

The global Solder Preform market was valued at 480.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 710.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lead Free Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solder Preform include Ametek, Alpha, Kester, Indium Corporation, Pfarr, Nihon Handa, SMIC, Harris Products and AIM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Solder Preform manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solder Preform Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Solder Preform Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lead Free

Leaded

Global Solder Preform Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Solder Preform Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Military and Aerospace

Medical

Semiconductor

Electronics

Others

Global Solder Preform Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Solder Preform Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solder Preform revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solder Preform revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Solder Preform sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Solder Preform sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ametek

Alpha

Kester

Indium Corporation

Pfarr

Nihon Handa

SMIC

Harris Products

AIM

Nihon Superior

Fromosol

Guangzhou Xianyi

Shanghai Huaqing

Solderwell Advanced Materials

SIGMA Tin Alloy

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Solder Preform Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Solder Preform Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Solder Preform Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Solder Preform Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Solder Preform Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Solder Preform Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Solder Preform Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Solder Preform Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Solder Preform Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Solder Preform Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Solder Preform Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solder Preform Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Solder Preform Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solder Preform Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solder Preform Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solder Preform Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Solder Preform Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Lead Free

