Paint Remover Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Paint remover (also known as paint strippers or strippers) is a mixture liquid consisting of chlorinated hydrocarbons, ketones, esters, alcohols, benzene and other solvents. It utilizes the solvent’s osmotic swelling characteristics to the coverings, with which the paint can be directly peeling or make the coating peeling easier.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Paint Remover in global, including the following market information:

Global Paint Remover Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Paint Remover Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Paint Remover companies in 2021 (%)

The global Paint Remover market was valued at 1410.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2193.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Solvent Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Paint Remover include WM Barr, Savogran, Dumond Chemicals, Absolute Coatings, Fiberlock Technologies, Sunnyside, Packaging Service Co., Motsenbocker and Akzonobel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Paint Remover manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Paint Remover Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Paint Remover Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Solvent Type

Caustic Type

Acidic Type

Global Paint Remover Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Paint Remover Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Vehicle Maintenance

Industrial Repair

Building Renovation

Furniture Refinishing

Others

Global Paint Remover Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Paint Remover Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Paint Remover revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Paint Remover revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Paint Remover sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Paint Remover sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

WM Barr

Savogran

Dumond Chemicals

Absolute Coatings

Fiberlock Technologies

Sunnyside

Packaging Service Co.

Motsenbocker

Akzonobel

Henkel

3M

Green Products

Hairi Cleaning

Franmar Chemical

PPG (PPG Aerospace)

Formby’s

GSP

Cirrus

ITW Dymon

Rust-Oleum

EZ Strip

Dad’s Easy Spray

Auschem

Kimetsan Group

Changsha Guterui

TIMEASY

