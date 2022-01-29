Specialty Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Specialty glass such as borosilicate glass is a type of glass with silica and boron trioxide as the main glass-forming constituents. Borosilicate glasses are known for having very low coefficients of thermal expansion, making them resistant to thermal shock, more so than any other common glass. Such glass is less subject to thermal stress and is commonly used for the construction of reagent bottles.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Specialty Glass in global, including the following market information:

Global Specialty Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Specialty Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Specialty Glass companies in 2021 (%)

The global Specialty Glass market was valued at 2930.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3596.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glass Ceramics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Specialty Glass include Schott, EuroKera, NEG, Nipro, Corning, Kanger, Linuo, Yaohui Group and Duran, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Specialty Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Specialty Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Specialty Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glass Ceramics

Borosilicate Glass

Global Specialty Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Specialty Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Solar Energy Tubes

Laboratory Apparatus

Heat Glassware

Chemical Tubes

Pharmaceutical Packaging

Electronic and Electrical

Others

Global Specialty Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Specialty Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Specialty Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Specialty Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Specialty Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Specialty Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Schott

EuroKera

NEG

Nipro

Corning

Kanger

Linuo

Yaohui Group

Duran

Kavalier

Tahsiang

Kedi

AGC

Sichuang Shubo

Tianxu

Saint-Gobain

Haoji

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Specialty Glass Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Specialty Glass Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Specialty Glass Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Specialty Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Specialty Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Specialty Glass Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Specialty Glass Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Specialty Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Specialty Glass Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Specialty Glass Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Specialty Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Specialty Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Specialty Glass Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specialty Glass Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Specialty Glass Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specialty Glass Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Specialty Glass Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

