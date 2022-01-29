Specialty Glass Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Specialty glass such as borosilicate glass is a type of glass with silica and boron trioxide as the main glass-forming constituents. Borosilicate glasses are known for having very low coefficients of thermal expansion, making them resistant to thermal shock, more so than any other common glass. Such glass is less subject to thermal stress and is commonly used for the construction of reagent bottles.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Specialty Glass in global, including the following market information:
- Global Specialty Glass Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Specialty Glass Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Specialty Glass companies in 2021 (%)
The global Specialty Glass market was valued at 2930.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3596.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Glass Ceramics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Specialty Glass include Schott, EuroKera, NEG, Nipro, Corning, Kanger, Linuo, Yaohui Group and Duran, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Specialty Glass manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Specialty Glass Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Specialty Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Glass Ceramics
- Borosilicate Glass
Global Specialty Glass Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Specialty Glass Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Solar Energy Tubes
- Laboratory Apparatus
- Heat Glassware
- Chemical Tubes
- Pharmaceutical Packaging
- Electronic and Electrical
- Others
Global Specialty Glass Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Specialty Glass Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Specialty Glass revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Specialty Glass revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Specialty Glass sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Specialty Glass sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Schott
- EuroKera
- NEG
- Nipro
- Corning
- Kanger
- Linuo
- Yaohui Group
- Duran
- Kavalier
- Tahsiang
- Kedi
- AGC
- Sichuang Shubo
- Tianxu
- Saint-Gobain
- Haoji
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Specialty Glass Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Specialty Glass Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Specialty Glass Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Specialty Glass Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Specialty Glass Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Specialty Glass Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Specialty Glass Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Specialty Glass Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Specialty Glass Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Specialty Glass Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Specialty Glass Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Specialty Glass Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Specialty Glass Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specialty Glass Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Specialty Glass Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Specialty Glass Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Specialty Glass Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/