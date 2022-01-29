NewsTechnology

Filtration Paper Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Filtration Paper (Filter paper) is a semi-permeable paper barrier placed perpendicular to a liquid or air flow. It is used for filtration of solids from liquids or gases. Filter paper is manufactured in different pore sizes so as to retain different sized particles.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Filtration Paper in global, including the following market information:

 

  • Global Filtration Paper Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Filtration Paper Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
  • Global top five Filtration Paper companies in 2021 (%)

The global Filtration Paper market was valued at 549.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 714.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Qualitative Filtration Papers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Filtration Paper include Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, Sartorius AG, Ahlstrom, Hahnemühle, Filtros Anoia, Macherey-Nagel GmbH, Eisco Labs and Advantec. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Filtration Paper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Filtration Paper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Filtration Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Qualitative Filtration Papers
  • Quantitative Filtration Papers
  • Others

Global Filtration Paper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Filtration Paper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Food & Beverage Industry
  • Academic & Research Institutes
  • Pharma & Healthcare
  • Others

Global Filtration Paper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Filtration Paper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Filtration Paper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Filtration Paper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Filtration Paper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
  • Key companies Filtration Paper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • GE Healthcare
  • Sartorius AG
  • Ahlstrom
  • Hahnemühle
  • Filtros Anoia
  • Macherey-Nagel GmbH
  • Eisco Labs
  • Advantec

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Filtration Paper Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Filtration Paper Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Filtration Paper Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Filtration Paper Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Filtration Paper Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Filtration Paper Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Filtration Paper Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Filtration Paper Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Filtration Paper Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Filtration Paper Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Filtration Paper Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Filtration Paper Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Filtration Paper Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Filtration Paper Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Filtration Paper Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Filtration Paper Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Filtration Paper Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

