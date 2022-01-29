Electrical Insulation Presspaper Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Electrical Insulation Presspaper market was valued at 2949 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3618.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Below 0.8 mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electrical Insulation Presspaper include Weidmann, ABB, DuPont, KREMPEL GmbH, Oji F-Tex, Cottrell Paper Company, ZTelec Group, Huisheng Group Co., Ltd and Hunan Guangxin Tech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electrical Insulation Presspaper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electrical Insulation Presspaper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Electrical Insulation Presspaper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Below 0.8 mm
- 0.8-5.0 mm
- Above 5.0 mm
Global Electrical Insulation Presspaper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Electrical Insulation Presspaper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Transformer Use
- Other Application
Global Electrical Insulation Presspaper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Electrical Insulation Presspaper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Electrical Insulation Presspaper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Electrical Insulation Presspaper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Electrical Insulation Presspaper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Electrical Insulation Presspaper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Weidmann
- ABB
- DuPont
- KREMPEL GmbH
- Oji F-Tex
- Cottrell Paper Company
- ZTelec Group
- Huisheng Group Co., Ltd
- Hunan Guangxin Tech
- Senapathy Whiteley
- Miki Tokushu Paper
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electrical Insulation Presspaper Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electrical Insulation Presspaper Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electrical Insulation Presspaper Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electrical Insulation Presspaper Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electrical Insulation Presspaper Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electrical Insulation Presspaper Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electrical Insulation Presspaper Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electrical Insulation Presspaper Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electrical Insulation Presspaper Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electrical Insulation Presspaper Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electrical Insulation Presspaper Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electrical Insulation Presspaper Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electrical Insulation Presspaper Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electrical Insulation Presspaper Players in Global Market
