Electrical Insulation Presspaper Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Electrical Insulation Presspaper market was valued at 2949 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3618.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Below 0.8 mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electrical Insulation Presspaper include Weidmann, ABB, DuPont, KREMPEL GmbH, Oji F-Tex, Cottrell Paper Company, ZTelec Group, Huisheng Group Co., Ltd and Hunan Guangxin Tech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electrical Insulation Presspaper manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electrical Insulation Presspaper Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Electrical Insulation Presspaper Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Below 0.8 mm

0.8-5.0 mm

Above 5.0 mm

Global Electrical Insulation Presspaper Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Electrical Insulation Presspaper Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Transformer Use

Other Application

Global Electrical Insulation Presspaper Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Electrical Insulation Presspaper Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electrical Insulation Presspaper revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electrical Insulation Presspaper revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electrical Insulation Presspaper sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Electrical Insulation Presspaper sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Weidmann

ABB

DuPont

KREMPEL GmbH

Oji F-Tex

Cottrell Paper Company

ZTelec Group

Huisheng Group Co., Ltd

Hunan Guangxin Tech

Senapathy Whiteley

Miki Tokushu Paper

