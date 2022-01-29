Tackifiers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Tackifiers are low-molecular weight compounds (oligomers) that are added to adhesive formulations to improve tack and peel adhesion. Their glass transition temperature (Tg) is typically higher than that of the base polymer but their molecular weight is much lower. The tackifiers dissolve in the polymer matrix and break up their structure and thereby enhance the mobility and tack of the base polymer. They also provide functionality that promotes specific adhesion, bridging and reduces molecular cohesion, which in turn, lowers the melt viscosity and softening point of the polymer system.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Tackifiers in global, including the following market information:

Global Tackifiers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Tackifiers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Tackifiers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Tackifiers market was valued at 4261.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6922.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hydrocarbon Resins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tackifiers include Exxonmobil, Eastman, Kolon Industries, Cray Valley, Guangdong Komo, DRT, Zeon, Yasuhara Chemical and Harima Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Tackifiers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tackifiers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Tackifiers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hydrocarbon Resins

Rosin Esters

Terpene Resins

Global Tackifiers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Tackifiers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hot Melt Adhesive

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive

Paint & Coating

Rubber

Others

Global Tackifiers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Tackifiers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tackifiers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tackifiers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Tackifiers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Tackifiers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Exxonmobil

Eastman

Kolon Industries

Cray Valley

Guangdong Komo

DRT

Zeon

Yasuhara Chemical

Harima Chemicals

Arakawa Chemical

Shanghai Jinsen

Kraton

IDEMITSU

RÜTGERS Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Tackifiers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Tackifiers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Tackifiers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Tackifiers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Tackifiers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Tackifiers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Tackifiers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Tackifiers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Tackifiers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Tackifiers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Tackifiers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tackifiers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Tackifiers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tackifiers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tackifiers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tackifiers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Tackifiers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Hydrocarbon Resins

4.1.3 Rosin Esters

4.1.4 Terpene Resins

