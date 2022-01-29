Remote Patient Monitoring Products Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Remote Patient Monitoring Products is the system to measure vital signs remotely, and to manage escalation strategies based on pre-determined rules applied on the measured data.

Data transfer can be achieved via wireless communication means and or data transfer over other media, such as a telephone or computer network or via an optical link.

Remote Patient Monitoring Products improves patient visibility and interaction, which is beneficial at any point of the care continuum.

The report counted monitoring platform and terminal device.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Remote Patient Monitoring Products in global, including the following market information:

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Remote Patient Monitoring Products companies in 2021 (%)

The global Remote Patient Monitoring Products market was valued at 1234 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2975.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

COPD Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Remote Patient Monitoring Products include Medtronic, Abbott, Philips Healthcare, Boston Scientific Corporation, GE Healthcare, Nihon Kohden, Biotronik, Honeywell and Spacelabs Healthcare, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Remote Patient Monitoring Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

COPD

Diabetes

Cardiopathy

Others

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Care

Long-Term Care Centers

Hospice Care

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Remote Patient Monitoring Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Remote Patient Monitoring Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Remote Patient Monitoring Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Remote Patient Monitoring Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Remote Patient Monitoring Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Medtronic

Abbott

Philips Healthcare

Boston Scientific Corporation

GE Healthcare

Nihon Kohden

Biotronik

Honeywell

Spacelabs Healthcare

A&D Medical

SHL Telemedicine

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Remote Patient Monitoring Products Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Remote Patient Monitoring Products Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Remote Patient Monitoring Products Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Remote Patient Monitoring Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Remote Patient Monitoring Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Remote Patient Monitoring Products Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Remote Patient Monitoring Products Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Remote Patient Monitoring Products Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Remote Patient Monitoring Products Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Remote Patient Monitoring Products Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Remote Patient Monitoring Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Remote Patient Monitoring Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Remote Patient Monitoring Products Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Remote Patient Monitoring Products Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

