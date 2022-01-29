Medical Gas Pressure Regulators Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Pressure Regulator is a valve that automatically cuts off the flow of a liquid or gas at a certain pressure. Regulators are used to allow high-pressure fluid supply lines or tanks to be reduced to safe and/or usable pressures for various applications.

This report only covers the pressure regulator used in the medical gas field.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Gas Pressure Regulators in global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Gas Pressure Regulators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medical Gas Pressure Regulators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Medical Gas Pressure Regulators companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Gas Pressure Regulators market was valued at 180.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 226.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Oxygen Pressure Regulators Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Gas Pressure Regulators include Emerson, Ceodeux Meditec, Amico, Essex Industries, Praxair, Flow-Meter, DELTA P, Greggersen and VTI Ventil, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Gas Pressure Regulators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Gas Pressure Regulators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Gas Pressure Regulators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Oxygen Pressure Regulators

Nitrous Oxide Pressure Regulators

Medical Air Pressure Regulators

Others

Global Medical Gas Pressure Regulators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Gas Pressure Regulators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Home Care

Others

Global Medical Gas Pressure Regulators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Medical Gas Pressure Regulators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Gas Pressure Regulators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Gas Pressure Regulators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medical Gas Pressure Regulators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Medical Gas Pressure Regulators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Emerson

Ceodeux Meditec

Amico

Essex Industries

Praxair

Flow-Meter

DELTA P

Greggersen

VTI Ventil

Genstar

Megasan Medical

Harris

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical Gas Pressure Regulators Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medical Gas Pressure Regulators Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medical Gas Pressure Regulators Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medical Gas Pressure Regulators Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medical Gas Pressure Regulators Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Medical Gas Pressure Regulators Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical Gas Pressure Regulators Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medical Gas Pressure Regulators Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medical Gas Pressure Regulators Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Medical Gas Pressure Regulators Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Medical Gas Pressure Regulators Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Gas Pressure Regulators Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Gas Pressure Regulators Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Gas Pressure Regulators Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Gas Pressure Reg

