Surgical Scalpel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Surgical Scalpel is a small and extremely sharp bladed instrument used for surgery, anatomical dissection, and various arts and crafts (called a hobby knife). Scalpels may be single-use disposable or re-usable. Re-usable scalpels can have permanently attached blades that can be sharpened or, more commonly, removable single-use blades. Disposable scalpels usually have a plastic handle with an extensible blade (like a utility knife) and are used once, then the entire instrument is discarded. Scalpel blades are usually individually packed in sterile pouches but are also offered non-sterile.

Surgical scalpels consist of two parts, a blade and a handle. The handles are often reusable, with the blades being replaceable. In medical applications, each blade is only used once (even if just for a single, small cut).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Surgical Scalpel in global, including the following market information:

Global Surgical Scalpel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Surgical Scalpel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Surgical Scalpel companies in 2021 (%)

The global Surgical Scalpel market was valued at 311.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 410.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Blade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Surgical Scalpel include Hill-Rom, Swann-Morton, KAI Group, Feather, BD, Mani, Huaiyin Medical, Surgical Specialties and Shinva, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Surgical Scalpel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Surgical Scalpel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Surgical Scalpel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Blade

Handle

Global Surgical Scalpel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Surgical Scalpel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Global Surgical Scalpel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Surgical Scalpel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Surgical Scalpel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Surgical Scalpel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Surgical Scalpel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Surgical Scalpel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hill-Rom

Swann-Morton

KAI Group

Feather

BD

Mani

Huaiyin Medical

Surgical Specialties

Shinva

SteriLance

Hu-Friedy

Ailee

Shanghai Surgical

Geister

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Surgical Scalpel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Surgical Scalpel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Surgical Scalpel Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Surgical Scalpel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Surgical Scalpel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Surgical Scalpel Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Surgical Scalpel Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Surgical Scalpel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Surgical Scalpel Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Surgical Scalpel Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Surgical Scalpel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Surgical Scalpel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Surgical Scalpel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surgical Scalpel Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Surgical Scalpel Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surgical Scalpel Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Surgical Scalpel Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

