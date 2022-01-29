Military Propellants and Explosives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report studies the Military Propellants and Explosives market, the report mainly covers:Military Propellants and Military Explosives.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Military Propellants and Explosives in global, including the following market information:

Global Military Propellants and Explosives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Military Propellants and Explosives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Military Propellants and Explosives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Military Propellants and Explosives market was valued at 3442 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4088.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Military Propellants Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Military Propellants and Explosives include Explosia, Pakistan Ordnance Factories, Australian Munitions, Eurenco, General Dynamics, MAXAM Corp, Rheinmetall Defence, BAE Systems and Forcit, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Military Propellants and Explosives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Military Propellants and Explosives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Military Propellants and Explosives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Military Propellants

Military Explosives

Global Military Propellants and Explosives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Military Propellants and Explosives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace

Defense

Global Military Propellants and Explosives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Military Propellants and Explosives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Military Propellants and Explosives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Military Propellants and Explosives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Military Propellants and Explosives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Military Propellants and Explosives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Explosia

Pakistan Ordnance Factories

Australian Munitions

Eurenco

General Dynamics

MAXAM Corp

Rheinmetall Defence

BAE Systems

Forcit

Solar Group

Serbian defence industrial facilities

NITRO-CHEM

Poongsan Defense

Liming Research Institute of Chemical Industry

China North Industries Corporation (NORINCO)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Military Propellants and Explosives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Military Propellants and Explosives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Military Propellants and Explosives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Military Propellants and Explosives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Military Propellants and Explosives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Military Propellants and Explosives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Military Propellants and Explosives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Military Propellants and Explosives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Military Propellants and Explosives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Military Propellants and Explosives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Military Propellants and Explosives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Military Propellants and Explosives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Military Propellants and Explosives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Military Propellants and Explosives Players in Global Market

