Methyl Anthranilate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Methyl Anthranilate (CAS 134-20-3), also known as MA, methyl 2-aminobenzoate, or carbomethoxyaniline, is an ester of anthranilic acid. Its chemical formula is C8H9NO2. It has a fruity grape smell, and one of its key uses is as a flavoring agent.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Methyl Anthranilate in global, including the following market information:

Global Methyl Anthranilate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Methyl Anthranilate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Methyl Anthranilate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Methyl Anthranilate market was valued at 31 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 39 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Methyl Anthranilate Below 99% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Methyl Anthranilate include Ambernath Organics, Anshul Specialty Molecules, Wujiang New Sunlion Chemical, JingJiang Connect Chemical Manufacturing and Hubei Newscien Bioscientific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Methyl Anthranilate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Methyl Anthranilate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Methyl Anthranilate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Methyl Anthranilate Below 99%

Methyl Anthranilate Above 99%

Global Methyl Anthranilate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Methyl Anthranilate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Flavor and Fragrance Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

Global Methyl Anthranilate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Methyl Anthranilate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Methyl Anthranilate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Methyl Anthranilate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Methyl Anthranilate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Methyl Anthranilate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ambernath Organics

Anshul Specialty Molecules

Wujiang New Sunlion Chemical

JingJiang Connect Chemical Manufacturing

Hubei Newscien Bioscientific

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Methyl Anthranilate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Methyl Anthranilate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Methyl Anthranilate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Methyl Anthranilate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Methyl Anthranilate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Methyl Anthranilate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Methyl Anthranilate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Methyl Anthranilate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Methyl Anthranilate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Methyl Anthranilate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Methyl Anthranilate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Methyl Anthranilate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Methyl Anthranilate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Methyl Anthranilate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Methyl Anthranilate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Methyl Anthranilate Companies

4 Sights by Product

