Vegetable Capsules Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Pill is a common part of many people?s lives for pharmaceutical use or as health Supplements, It has two main forms of tablets and capsules. Tablets were the most popular way to take medicine for quite some time. While since some characters such as hard to swallow and slice, too many additives and so on, most people tend to switch to capsules from the industrialization era on when capsule shells technologies and filling machines have been developed.

Capsules possess some of the great benefits likes quick dissolving, often tasteless, easy to swallow and no extra added ingredients to hold the pill together. There are two main forms of capsules of gelatin and vegetarian, where the latter is the object in this report.

Vegetarian capsules are all-natural, GMO free, plant-based shell, free from animal derivatives, gluten, and modified sugars. Nowadays, Vegetarian capsules can be divided into several kinds such as Plant Polysaccharides (Pullulan), Starches, and HPMC (Hydroxyl Propyl Methyl Celluloses). Vegetarian capsules possess the benefits of suited for Halal or Kosher certification; Pure, clear and elegant appearance with no taste or odor; Ideal for improving the bioavailability of oil soluble ingredients; Easy to swallow, safe, non-carcinogenic and tamper evident, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vegetable Capsules in global, including the following market information:

Global Vegetable Capsules Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Vegetable Capsules Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (B Capsules)

Global top five Vegetable Capsules companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vegetable Capsules market was valued at 1320 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2198.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Plant Polysaccharides Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vegetable Capsules include Capsugel, Catalent, Qualicaps, ACG Associated Capsules, Er-kang, Bahrain Pharma, Aenova, Procaps Laboratorios and SIRIO and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Vegetable Capsules manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vegetable Capsules Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (B Capsules)

Global Vegetable Capsules Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Plant Polysaccharides

Starch

HPMC

Global Vegetable Capsules Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (B Capsules)

Global Vegetable Capsules Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Health Supplements

Others

Global Vegetable Capsules Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (B Capsules)

Global Vegetable Capsules Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vegetable Capsules revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vegetable Capsules revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vegetable Capsules sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (B Capsules)

Key companies Vegetable Capsules sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Capsugel

Catalent

Qualicaps

ACG Associated Capsules

Er-kang

Bahrain Pharma

Aenova

Procaps Laboratorios

SIRIO

Shanxi GS Capsule

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Vegetable Capsules Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Vegetable Capsules Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Vegetable Capsules Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Vegetable Capsules Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Vegetable Capsules Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Vegetable Capsules Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Vegetable Capsules Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Vegetable Capsules Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Vegetable Capsules Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Vegetable Capsules Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Vegetable Capsules Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vegetable Capsules Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Vegetable Capsules Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vegetable Capsules Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vegetable Capsules Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vegetable Capsules Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Vegetable Capsules Market Siz

