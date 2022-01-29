Paints & Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Paint is defined as a paints material in liquid or solid which when spread on a surface adheres and hardens forms a film that protect, decorated or add a specific feature to the surface on which it is deposited.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Paints & Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global Paints & Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Paints & Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Paints & Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Paints & Coatings market was valued at 209.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 281.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water-Based Paint Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Paints & Coatings include PPG, AkzoNobel, Henkel, Sherwin-Williams, Valspar, RPM International, Axalta, BASF and Kansai Paint, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Paints & Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Paints & Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Paints & Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water-Based Paint

Solvent-Based Paint

Powder Paint

Others

Global Paints & Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Paints & Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Architectural

Traffic

Wood

Industrial Equipment

Others

Global Paints & Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Paints & Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Paints & Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Paints & Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Paints & Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Paints & Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PPG

AkzoNobel

Henkel

Sherwin-Williams

Valspar

RPM International

Axalta

BASF

Kansai Paint

Sika

3M

Asian Paints

Nippon Paint

HB Fuller

Masco

Jotun

Hempel

KCC Corporation

DAW SE

Shawcor

Cromology

SK KAKEN

Carpoly

Taiho Paint

Berger Paints

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Paints & Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Paints & Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Paints & Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Paints & Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Paints & Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Paints & Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Paints & Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Paints & Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Paints & Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Paints & Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Paints & Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paints & Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Paints & Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paints & Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Paints & Coatings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paints & Coatings Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

