Paints & Coatings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Paint is defined as a paints material in liquid or solid which when spread on a surface adheres and hardens forms a film that protect, decorated or add a specific feature to the surface on which it is deposited.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Paints & Coatings in global, including the following market information:
- Global Paints & Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Paints & Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Paints & Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Paints & Coatings market was valued at 209.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 281.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Water-Based Paint Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Paints & Coatings include PPG, AkzoNobel, Henkel, Sherwin-Williams, Valspar, RPM International, Axalta, BASF and Kansai Paint, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Paints & Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Paints & Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Paints & Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Water-Based Paint
- Solvent-Based Paint
- Powder Paint
- Others
Global Paints & Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Paints & Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Architectural
- Traffic
- Wood
- Industrial Equipment
- Others
Global Paints & Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Paints & Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Paints & Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Paints & Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Paints & Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Paints & Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- PPG
- AkzoNobel
- Henkel
- Sherwin-Williams
- Valspar
- RPM International
- Axalta
- BASF
- Kansai Paint
- Sika
- 3M
- Asian Paints
- Nippon Paint
- HB Fuller
- Masco
- Jotun
- Hempel
- KCC Corporation
- DAW SE
- Shawcor
- Cromology
- SK KAKEN
- Carpoly
- Taiho Paint
- Berger Paints
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Paints & Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Paints & Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Paints & Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Paints & Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Paints & Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Paints & Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Paints & Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Paints & Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Paints & Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Paints & Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Paints & Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paints & Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Paints & Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paints & Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Paints & Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paints & Coatings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/