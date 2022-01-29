Bone Sonometers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A bone sonometer is a device that transmits ultrasound energy into the human body to measure acoustic properties of bone that indicate overall bone health and fracture risk. A bone densitometer is a device intended for medical purposes to measure bone density and mineral content by X-ray or gamma ray transmission measurements through the bone and adjacent tissues. The primary components of the device are a voltage generator, a transmitting transducer, a receiving transducer, and hardware and software for reception and processing of the received ultrasonic and rays signal.

Currently, the mainstream market bone density measurement technologies are Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry (DEXA, also known as DXA) and Ultrasound.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bone Sonometers in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6805788/global-bone-sonometers-2022-2028-107

Global Bone Sonometers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bone Sonometers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Bone Sonometers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bone Sonometers market was valued at 476.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 561.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

DEXA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bone Sonometers include GE Healthcare, Hologic, Furuno Electric, Osteosys, DMS, Swissray(Norland), BeamMed, Scanflex Healthcare(Demetech AB) and Osteometer Meditech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bone Sonometers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bone Sonometers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Bone Sonometers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

DEXA

Ultrasound

Others

Global Bone Sonometers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Bone Sonometers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Health Center

Others

Global Bone Sonometers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Bone Sonometers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bone Sonometers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bone Sonometers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bone Sonometers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Bone Sonometers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE Healthcare

Hologic

Furuno Electric

Osteosys

DMS

Swissray(Norland)

BeamMed

Scanflex Healthcare(Demetech AB)

Osteometer Meditech

Xianyang Kanrota

L can

BM Tech

Lone Oak Medical Technologies

MEDILINK

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-bone-sonometers-2022-2028-107-6805788

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bone Sonometers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bone Sonometers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bone Sonometers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bone Sonometers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bone Sonometers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bone Sonometers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bone Sonometers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bone Sonometers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bone Sonometers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bone Sonometers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bone Sonometers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bone Sonometers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bone Sonometers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bone Sonometers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bone Sonometers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bone Sonometers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Bone Sonometers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 DEXA

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Bone Sonometers Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

Global Bone Sonometers Market Outlook 2022

Global and China Ultrasound Bone Sonometers Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global and Regional Bone Sonometers Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027