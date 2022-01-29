Iron-Based Nanocrystalline Ribbons Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report studies the Iron-Based Nanocrystalline Ribbons market. Iron-based nanocrystalline alloys are amorphous materials formed by rapid solidification of alloys consisting mainly of iron elements and adding a small amount of Nb, Cu, Si and B elements. The amorphous materials can be obtained by heat treatment and dispersed on the amorphous matrix. They are called microcrystalline, nanocrystalline or nanocrystalline materials. The diameter of microcrystal is 10-20_suitable frequency range is 50 Hz-100 kHz.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Iron-Based Nanocrystalline Ribbons in global, including the following market information:
- Global Iron-Based Nanocrystalline Ribbons Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Iron-Based Nanocrystalline Ribbons Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Iron-Based Nanocrystalline Ribbons companies in 2021 (%)
The global Iron-Based Nanocrystalline Ribbons market was valued at 342.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 522.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Vertical magnetic field annealing Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Iron-Based Nanocrystalline Ribbons include Hitachi Metal, Advanced Technology, Qingdao Yunlu, Junhua Technology, Henan Zhongyue, Vikarsh, CISRI, NanoAmor and China Amorphous Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Iron-Based Nanocrystalline Ribbons manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Iron-Based Nanocrystalline Ribbons Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Iron-Based Nanocrystalline Ribbons Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Vertical magnetic field annealing Type
- Ordinary annealing
- Transverse magnetic field annealing Type
Global Iron-Based Nanocrystalline Ribbons Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Iron-Based Nanocrystalline Ribbons Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- High Frequency Transformers Cores
- Current Transformer Cores
- EMC Common Mode
- Others
Global Iron-Based Nanocrystalline Ribbons Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Iron-Based Nanocrystalline Ribbons Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Iron-Based Nanocrystalline Ribbons revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Iron-Based Nanocrystalline Ribbons revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Iron-Based Nanocrystalline Ribbons sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Iron-Based Nanocrystalline Ribbons sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Hitachi Metal
- Advanced Technology
- Qingdao Yunlu
- Junhua Technology
- Henan Zhongyue
- Vikarsh
- CISRI
- NanoAmor
- China Amorphous Technology
- Londerful New Material
- Orient Group
- VAC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Iron-Based Nanocrystalline Ribbons Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Iron-Based Nanocrystalline Ribbons Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Iron-Based Nanocrystalline Ribbons Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Iron-Based Nanocrystalline Ribbons Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Iron-Based Nanocrystalline Ribbons Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Iron-Based Nanocrystalline Ribbons Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Iron-Based Nanocrystalline Ribbons Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Iron-Based Nanocrystalline Ribbons Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Iron-Based Nanocrystalline Ribbons Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Iron-Based Nanocrystalline Ribbons Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Iron-Based Nanocrystalline Ribbons Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Iron-Based Nanocrystalline Ribbons Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Iron-Based Nanocrystalline Ribbons Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Iron-Based Nanocrystalline Ribbons Players in Global Market
