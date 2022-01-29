Retractor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Surgical Retractors are surgical instruments with which a surgeon can either actively separate the edges of a surgical incision or wound, or can hold back underlying organs and tissues, so that body parts under the incision may be accessed.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Retractor in global, including the following market information:

Global Retractor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Retractor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Retractor companies in 2021 (%)

The global Retractor market was valued at 284.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 400.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hand Held Retractors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Retractor include J&J (DePuy Synthes), BD, Teleflex, B.Braun, Medtronic, MTS, Thompson Surgical, CooperSurgical and Mediflex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Retractor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Retractor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Retractor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hand Held Retractors

Self-Retaining Retractors

Global Retractor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Retractor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Abdomen Surgery

Brain Surgery

Vascular Surgery

Others

Global Retractor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Retractor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Retractor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Retractor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Retractor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Retractor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

J&J (DePuy Synthes)

BD

Teleflex

B.Braun

Medtronic

MTS

Thompson Surgical

CooperSurgical

Mediflex

SENKO MEDICAL INSTRUMENT

Invuity

Takasago Medical

Roboz

Fuji Flex

Jinyang Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.

Delacroix Chevalier

Tonglu Medical Instrument Equipment

