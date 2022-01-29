NewsTechnology

Electroactive Polymers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore1 second ago
0 0 3 minutes read

This report studies the Electroactive Polymers market, Electroactive Polymers are polymers that exhibit a change in size or shape when stimulated by an electric field. A typical characteristic property of an EAP is that they will undergo a large amount of deformation while sustaining large forces. In the field of “active materials”, electroactive polymers stand out due to their large active deformation potential, high response speed, low density and improved resilience. They are extremely lightweight, inexpensive, fracture tolerant and compliant

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electroactive Polymers in global, including the following market information:

 

  • Global Electroactive Polymers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Electroactive Polymers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
  • Global top five Electroactive Polymers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electroactive Polymers market was valued at 4945.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7884 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electronic Type Electroactive Polymers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electroactive Polymers include Solvay, 3M, RTP Company, Parker Hannifin, Sumitomo Chemical, Premix, Heraeus Group, The Lubrizol Corporation and Covestro, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electroactive Polymers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electroactive Polymers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Electroactive Polymers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Electronic Type Electroactive Polymers
  • Ionic Type Electroactive Polymers

Global Electroactive Polymers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Electroactive Polymers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Actuators
  • Sensors
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Medical
  • Others

Global Electroactive Polymers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Electroactive Polymers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Electroactive Polymers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Electroactive Polymers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Electroactive Polymers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Electroactive Polymers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Solvay
  • 3M
  • RTP Company
  • Parker Hannifin
  • Sumitomo Chemical
  • Premix
  • Heraeus Group
  • The Lubrizol Corporation
  • Covestro
  • PolyOne Corporation
  • Cabot
  • Celanese
  • Rieke Metals
  • Merck Kgaa
  • Sabic
  • DuPont
  • Kenner Material & System

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electroactive Polymers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electroactive Polymers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electroactive Polymers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electroactive Polymers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electroactive Polymers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electroactive Polymers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electroactive Polymers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electroactive Polymers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electroactive Polymers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electroactive Polymers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electroactive Polymers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electroactive Polymers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electroactive Polymers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electroactive Polymers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electroactive Polymers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electroactive Polymers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore1 second ago
0 0 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Aliphatic Diisocyanates Market – Size, Share and Forecast 2021-2028 |Lyondell Chemical Company, Wanhua Chemical Group, Rohm & Haas, Huntsman

December 15, 2021

High Density Expansion Enclosure Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | Lenovo, IBM, Fujitsu

December 20, 2021

Snowmaking Machine Market Cumulative Impact for COVID-19 Recovery Research Report 2021 | Snow Machines, Inc. (SMI Snowmakers), Supersnow

December 13, 2021

Identity Governance and Administration Market Impressive Gains including key players SailPoint, Oracle

December 14, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button