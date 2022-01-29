Electroactive Polymers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report studies the Electroactive Polymers market, Electroactive Polymers are polymers that exhibit a change in size or shape when stimulated by an electric field. A typical characteristic property of an EAP is that they will undergo a large amount of deformation while sustaining large forces. In the field of “active materials”, electroactive polymers stand out due to their large active deformation potential, high response speed, low density and improved resilience. They are extremely lightweight, inexpensive, fracture tolerant and compliant
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electroactive Polymers in global, including the following market information:
- Global Electroactive Polymers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Electroactive Polymers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Electroactive Polymers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electroactive Polymers market was valued at 4945.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7884 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electronic Type Electroactive Polymers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electroactive Polymers include Solvay, 3M, RTP Company, Parker Hannifin, Sumitomo Chemical, Premix, Heraeus Group, The Lubrizol Corporation and Covestro, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Electroactive Polymers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electroactive Polymers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Electroactive Polymers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Electronic Type Electroactive Polymers
- Ionic Type Electroactive Polymers
Global Electroactive Polymers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Electroactive Polymers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Actuators
- Sensors
- Consumer Electronics
- Medical
- Others
Global Electroactive Polymers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Electroactive Polymers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Electroactive Polymers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Electroactive Polymers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Electroactive Polymers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Electroactive Polymers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Solvay
- 3M
- RTP Company
- Parker Hannifin
- Sumitomo Chemical
- Premix
- Heraeus Group
- The Lubrizol Corporation
- Covestro
- PolyOne Corporation
- Cabot
- Celanese
- Rieke Metals
- Merck Kgaa
- Sabic
- DuPont
- Kenner Material & System
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Electroactive Polymers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Electroactive Polymers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Electroactive Polymers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Electroactive Polymers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Electroactive Polymers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Electroactive Polymers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Electroactive Polymers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Electroactive Polymers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Electroactive Polymers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Electroactive Polymers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Electroactive Polymers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Electroactive Polymers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Electroactive Polymers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electroactive Polymers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Electroactive Polymers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Electroactive Polymers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
