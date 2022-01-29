Surgical Retractors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Surgical Retractors are surgical instruments with which a surgeon can either actively separate the edges of a surgical incision or wound, or can hold back underlying organs and tissues, so that body parts under the incision may be accessed.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Surgical Retractors in global, including the following market information:

Global Surgical Retractors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Surgical Retractors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Surgical Retractors companies in 2021 (%)

The global Surgical Retractors market was valued at 172.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 210 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hand Held Retractors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Surgical Retractors include J&J (DePuy Synthes), BD, Teleflex, B.Braun, Medtronic, MTS, Thompson Surgical, Mediflex and Invuity, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Surgical Retractors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Surgical Retractors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Surgical Retractors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hand Held Retractors

Self-Retaining Retractors

Global Surgical Retractors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Surgical Retractors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Abdomen Surgery

Brain Surgery

Vascular Surgery

Others

Global Surgical Retractors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Surgical Retractors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Surgical Retractors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Surgical Retractors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Surgical Retractors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Surgical Retractors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

J&J (DePuy Synthes)

BD

Teleflex

B.Braun

Medtronic

MTS

Thompson Surgical

Mediflex

Invuity

Roboz

Medline

Sklar

Delacroix Chevalier

Automated Medical Products

NS Surgical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Surgical Retractors Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Surgical Retractors Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Surgical Retractors Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Surgical Retractors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Surgical Retractors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Surgical Retractors Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Surgical Retractors Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Surgical Retractors Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Surgical Retractors Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Surgical Retractors Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Surgical Retractors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Surgical Retractors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Surgical Retractors Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surgical Retractors Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Surgical Retractors Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surgical Retractors Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Surgical Retr

