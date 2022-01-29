Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Acrylic acid is an organic compound with the formula CH2=CHCO2H. It is the simplest unsaturated carboxylic acid, consisting of a vinyl group connected directly to a carboxylic acid terminus. This colorless liquid has a characteristic acrid or tart smell. It is miscible with water, alcohols, ethers, and chloroform.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/120325/global-acrylic-acid-its-derivatives-market-2022-2028-154

Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives market was valued at 11660 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 14210 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acrylic Acid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives include BASF, DuPont, Nippon Shokubai, Akema, Formosa, LG Chem, Mitsubishi Chem, Toagosei and Sasol, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acrylic Acid

Acrylic Acid Derivatives

Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Superabsorbent

Paints & Coating

Adhesives

Textiles

Others

Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

DuPont

Nippon Shokubai

Akema

Formosa

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Chem

Toagosei

Sasol

Hexion

Idemitsu Kosan

HUAYI

Satellite

BASF-YPC

Sanmu Group

Shandong Kaitai

CNOOC

ChemChina

CNPC

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/120325/global-acrylic-acid-its-derivatives-market-2022-2028-154

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Players in Global Market

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/