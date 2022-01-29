Kirschner Wires Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A kirschner wires (also called a K-wire) is a thin wire or pin that can be used to stabilize bone fragments. These wires can be drilled through the bone to hold the fragments in place. They can be placed percutaneously (through the skin), or can be buried beneath the skin.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Kirschner Wires in global, including the following market information:

Global Kirschner Wires Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Kirschner Wires Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pcs)

Global top five Kirschner Wires companies in 2021 (%)

The global Kirschner Wires market was valued at 32 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 38 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Stainless Steel Wires Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Kirschner Wires include Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Arthrex, DePuy Synthes (J&J), Allegra Orthopaedics, Modern Grinding, Hallmark Surgical, Shangdong Hangwei and Jinhuan Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Kirschner Wires manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Kirschner Wires Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Kirschner Wires Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Stainless Steel Wires

Nitinol Wires

Global Kirschner Wires Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Kirschner Wires Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Foot & Ankle

Hand & Wrist

Others

Global Kirschner Wires Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pcs)

Global Kirschner Wires Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Kirschner Wires revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Kirschner Wires revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Kirschner Wires sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pcs)

Key companies Kirschner Wires sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Arthrex

DePuy Synthes (J&J)

Allegra Orthopaedics

Modern Grinding

Hallmark Surgical

Shangdong Hangwei

Jinhuan Medical

Orthomed

Ortosintese

IMECO

Micromed Medizintechnik

Sklar

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Kirschner Wires Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Kirschner Wires Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Kirschner Wires Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Kirschner Wires Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Kirschner Wires Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Kirschner Wires Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Kirschner Wires Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Kirschner Wires Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Kirschner Wires Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Kirschner Wires Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Kirschner Wires Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Kirschner Wires Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Kirschner Wires Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Kirschner Wires Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Kirschner Wires Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Kirschner Wires Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Kirschner Wires Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Stainless Ste

