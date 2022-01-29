ENT Surgical Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

ENT surgery is one of the most elaborate fields of surgical specialty services, using advanced technology and a broad range of procedures that also includes major reconstructive surgery to correct deformity or injury.

This report contains market size and forecasts of ENT Surgical Devices in Global, including the following market information:

Global ENT Surgical Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global ENT Surgical Devices market was valued at 3051.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4596.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powered Surgical Instruments Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of ENT Surgical Devices include Medtronic, J & J (Acclarent), Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Olympus, B. Braun, Karl Storz, Spiggle &Theis and Conmed, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the ENT Surgical Devices companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global ENT Surgical Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global ENT Surgical Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powered Surgical Instruments

Radiofrequency (RF) Hand Pieces

Handheld Instruments

Others

Global ENT Surgical Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global ENT Surgical Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Global ENT Surgical Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global ENT Surgical Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies ENT Surgical Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies ENT Surgical Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Medtronic

J & J (Acclarent)

Stryker

Smith & Nephew

Olympus

B. Braun

Karl Storz

Spiggle &Theis

Conmed

Otopront

REDA

Tiansong

Jiyi Medical

Tonglu

