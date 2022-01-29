Androstenedione Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Androstenedione: 4-Androstenedione (androst-4-ene-3,17-dione) ? an endogenous weak androgen and estrogen and intermediate to/prohormone of testosterone.

Androstenedione is used to evaluate the function of the adrenal gland and the ovaries or the testicles as well as the production of hormones related to the development of male sex organs and physical characteristics (androgens). It is most commonly used to determine the cause of symptoms of excess androgens in a woman who has an elevated testosterone level, along with a few other laboratory tests for this purpose.

Androstadienedione (1,4-androstadiene-3,17-dione) is an important industrial precursor for various steroid hormones. Androstadienedione is an important industrial-scale precursor for a wide variety of steroid hormones within the estrane and androstane classifications.

In the report, the data bases on androstenedione and androstadienedione.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Androstenedione in global, including the following market information:

Global Androstenedione Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Androstenedione Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Androstenedione companies in 2021 (%)

The global Androstenedione market was valued at 205.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 247.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Androstenedione Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Androstenedione include BIOVET, Indo Phyto Chemicals, Sito Bio, Goto Pharmaceutical, Tianjin King York, Jiufu, Yongning Pharma, Jiangxi Hongyuan Pharmaceutical and Kaizon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Androstenedione manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Androstenedione Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Androstenedione Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Androstenedione

Androstadienedione

Global Androstenedione Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Androstenedione Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Arthritis Pharmaceuticals

Fertility Control Pharmaceuticals

Infectious Inflammation Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Androstenedione Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Androstenedione Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Androstenedione revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Androstenedione revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Androstenedione sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Androstenedione sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BIOVET

Indo Phyto Chemicals

Sito Bio

Goto Pharmaceutical

Tianjin King York

Jiufu

Yongning Pharma

Jiangxi Hongyuan Pharmaceutical

Kaizon

Xi?an Gaoyuan Bio-Chem

Dongyao Pharmaceutical

Huazhong Pharmaceutical

Darui

Danjiangkou Danao

Dahua Pharmaceutical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Androstenedione Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Androstenedione Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Androstenedione Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Androstenedione Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Androstenedione Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Androstenedione Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Androstenedione Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Androstenedione Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Androstenedione Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Androstenedione Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Androstenedione Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Androstenedione Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Androstenedione Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Androstenedione Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Androstenedione Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Androstenedione Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Androstenedione Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Androstenedio

