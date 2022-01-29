Epoxy Molding Compounds Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

EMC (Epoxy Molding Compound) is a semi-conductor encapsulant which is used in most products where semi-conductors are applied, such as general home appliances including mobile phones, refrigerators and TVs, industrial devices and vehicles. With the development of IT technology and the development of electronic products based on modern technologies, the global semi-conductor market is expanding and the EMC demand is increasing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Epoxy Molding Compounds in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/120326/global-epoxy-molding-compounds-market-2022-2028-853

Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Epoxy Molding Compounds companies in 2021 (%)

The global Epoxy Molding Compounds market was valued at 2151.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2834.7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Normal Epoxy Molding Compound Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Epoxy Molding Compounds include Sumitomo Bakelite, Hitachi Chemical, Chang Chun Group, Hysol Huawei Electronics, Panasonic, Kyocera, KCC, Samsung SDI and Eternal Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Epoxy Molding Compounds manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Normal Epoxy Molding Compound

Green Epoxy Molding Compound

Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Semiconductor Encapsulation

Electronic Components

Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Epoxy Molding Compounds revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Epoxy Molding Compounds revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Epoxy Molding Compounds sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Epoxy Molding Compounds sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sumitomo Bakelite

Hitachi Chemical

Chang Chun Group

Hysol Huawei Electronics

Panasonic

Kyocera

KCC

Samsung SDI

Eternal Materials

Jiangsu Zhongpeng New Material

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Hexion

Nepes

Tianjin Kaihua Insulating Material

HHCK

Scienchem

Beijing Sino-tech Electronic Material

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/120326/global-epoxy-molding-compounds-market-2022-2028-853

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Epoxy Molding Compounds Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Epoxy Molding Compounds Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Epoxy Molding Compounds Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Epoxy Molding Compounds Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Epoxy Molding Compounds Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epoxy Molding Compounds Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Epoxy Molding Compounds Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epoxy Molding Compounds Companies

4 Sights by Product

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/