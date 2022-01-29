Brackets Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

In the correction process of the teeth, the bracket is a very important part. It is an important component of fixed appliance technology, with an adhesive surface directly bonded to the crown, the arch wire though the bracket to applying various types of corrective force to teeth .Brackets made of stainless steel , bio- ceramics or composite resin , its main role is fixed arch wire , so that the arch wire can better play the role of transfer orthodontic force , in order to control the movement of the teeth in three dimensions , to achieve the purpose of orthodontic treatment .

This report contains market size and forecasts of Brackets in global, including the following market information:

Global Brackets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Brackets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Brackets companies in 2021 (%)

The global Brackets market was valued at 88 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 120.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metal Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Brackets include Ortho Organizers (Henry Schein), Dentsply, Forestadent, American Orthodontics, 3M Unitek, Dentaurum, Ormco, Hangzhou Shinye and Tomy, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Brackets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Brackets Market, by Material, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Brackets Market Segment Percentages, by Material, 2021 (%)

Metal Material

Ceramics Material

Others

Global Brackets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Brackets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Conventional Orthodontic Treatment

Beauty

Global Brackets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Brackets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Brackets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Brackets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Brackets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Brackets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ortho Organizers (Henry Schein)

Dentsply

Forestadent

American Orthodontics

3M Unitek

Dentaurum

Ormco

Hangzhou Shinye

Tomy

Zhejiang Protect Medical

Dental Morelli

Hangzhou Xingchen 3B Dental

ShanghaiIMD

Hangzhou Yahong

G&H Orthodontics

Creative Dental

JJ Orthodontics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Brackets Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Material

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Brackets Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Brackets Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Brackets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Brackets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Brackets Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Brackets Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Brackets Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Brackets Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Brackets Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Brackets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Brackets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Brackets Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Brackets Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Brackets Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Brackets Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Material – Global Brackets Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Metal Material

4.1.3 Ceramics Material

4.1.4 Others

4.2 By Material – Global Brackets Revenue & Forec

