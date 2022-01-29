Nano-coating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A nano-coating can be defined as having either the thickness of the coating in nanoscale or the second phase particles that are dispersed into the matrix in the nanosize range or coatings having nanosized grains/phases, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nano-coating in global, including the following market information:

Global Nano-coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nano-coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Nano-coating companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nano-coating market was valued at 7507.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 18000 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nano-SiO2 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nano-coating include PPG, Akzonobel, Sherwin-Williams, RPM International, Axalta, BASF, Kansai Paint, Nanomech and EIKOS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nano-coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nano-coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nano-coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Nano-SiO2

Nano Silver

Nano-TiO2

Nano-ZnO

Others

Global Nano-coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nano-coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Electronics

Medical Devices

Construction

Others

Global Nano-coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Nano-coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nano-coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nano-coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nano-coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Nano-coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

PPG

Akzonobel

Sherwin-Williams

RPM International

Axalta

BASF

Kansai Paint

Nanomech

EIKOS

Telsa Nano Coatings

Inframat Corporation

Nanophase

Diamon-Fusion International

Nanovere Technologies

ZKJN

Kltnano

Sketch

