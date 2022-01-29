Pediatric Implantable Port Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An implanted port (also known as a port ) is like an artificial vein. It will make it easier for doctors and nurses to access the blood vessels for medications and tests.
A port is a small medical appliance that is installed beneath the skin. A catheter connects the port to a vein. Under the skin, the port has a septum through which drugs can be injected and blood samples can be drawn many times, usually with less discomfort for the patient than a more typical “needle stick”.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pediatric Implantable Port in global, including the following market information:
- Global Pediatric Implantable Port Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Pediatric Implantable Port Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Pediatric Implantable Port companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pediatric Implantable Port market was valued at 88 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 112.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Titanium Port Body Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pediatric Implantable Port include C.R. Bard, AngioDynamics, Smiths Medical, B. Braun, Teleflex, Cook Medical, Fresenius Kabi, PFM Medical and Vygon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pediatric Implantable Port manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pediatric Implantable Port Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pediatric Implantable Port Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Titanium Port Body
- Plastic Port Body
Global Pediatric Implantable Port Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pediatric Implantable Port Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Cancer
- End-Stage Renal Disease
- Diabetes
Global Pediatric Implantable Port Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pediatric Implantable Port Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Pediatric Implantable Port revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Pediatric Implantable Port revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Pediatric Implantable Port sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Pediatric Implantable Port sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- C.R. Bard
- AngioDynamics
- Smiths Medical
- B. Braun
- Teleflex
- Cook Medical
- Fresenius Kabi
- PFM Medical
- Vygon
- Districlass
- Navilyst
- PakuMed
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pediatric Implantable Port Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pediatric Implantable Port Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pediatric Implantable Port Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pediatric Implantable Port Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pediatric Implantable Port Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pediatric Implantable Port Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pediatric Implantable Port Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pediatric Implantable Port Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pediatric Implantable Port Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pediatric Implantable Port Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pediatric Implantable Port Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pediatric Implantable Port Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pediatric Implantable Port Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pediatric Implantable Port Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pediatric Implantable Port Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pediatric
