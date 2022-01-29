Agrochemicals Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Crop protection (agrochemicals) products refer to the chemical product used in the agriculture industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Agrochemicals in global, including the following market information:

Global Agrochemicals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Agrochemicals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Agrochemicals companies in 2021 (%)

The global Agrochemicals market was valued at 95170 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 117540 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Insecticide Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Agrochemicals include Syngenta, Bayer Crop Science, BASF, DuPont, Monsanto, Adama, Nufarm, FMC and UPL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Agrochemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Agrochemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Agrochemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Insecticide

Fungicide

Herbicide

Molluscicide

Others

Global Agrochemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Agrochemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Rice

Banana and Pineapple

Other Fruit

Vegetables

Others

Global Agrochemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Agrochemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Agrochemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Agrochemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Agrochemicals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Agrochemicals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Syngenta

Bayer Crop Science

BASF

DuPont

Monsanto

Adama

Nufarm

FMC

UPL

LEADS Agricultural Products Corporation

Sinochem

Rotam

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Agrochemicals Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Agrochemicals Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Agrochemicals Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Agrochemicals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Agrochemicals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Agrochemicals Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Agrochemicals Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Agrochemicals Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Agrochemicals Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Agrochemicals Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Agrochemicals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Agrochemicals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Agrochemicals Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agrochemicals Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Agrochemicals Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agrochemicals Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Agrochemicals Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Insecticide

4.1.3 Fungicide

