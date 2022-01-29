Poles Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Nordic walking is a total body version of walking that can be enjoyed both by non-athletes as a health-promoting physical activity, and by athletes as a sport. The activity is performed with specially designed walking poles similar to ski poles.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Poles in global, including the following market information:
- Global Poles Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Poles Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Poles companies in 2021 (%)
The global Poles market was valued at 81 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 94 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Walking Poles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Poles include Leki, Black Diamond, Komperdell, Masters, Cascade Mountain Tech and Pacemaker Stix, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Poles manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Poles Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Poles Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Walking Poles
- Trekking Poles
Global Poles Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Poles Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Outdoor Climbing
- Hiking Plains
- Daily Use
Global Poles Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Poles Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Poles revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Poles revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Poles sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Poles sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Leki
- Black Diamond
- Komperdell
- Masters
- Cascade Mountain Tech
- Pacemaker Stix
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Poles Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Poles Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Poles Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Poles Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Poles Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Poles Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Poles Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Poles Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Poles Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Poles Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Poles Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Poles Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Poles Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Poles Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Poles Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Poles Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Poles Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Walking Poles
4.1.3 Trekking Poles
4.2 By Type – Global Poles Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global Poles Revenue, 2017-2022
