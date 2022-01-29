Emergency Room Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Emergency Room Equipment
The US market for emergency room equipment includes: Patient monitoring, Imaging, Hitech, Cardiac, Vascular and Trauma equipment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Emergency Room Equipment in global, including the following market information:
- Global Emergency Room Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Emergency Room Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Emergency Room Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Emergency Room Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Patient Monitoring Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Emergency Room Equipment include Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare and Zoll Medical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Emergency Room Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Emergency Room Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Emergency Room Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Patient Monitoring
- Imaging
- Cardiac
- Vascular
- Trauma Equipment
Global Emergency Room Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Emergency Room Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Accident Rescue
- Sudden Illness
- Obstetrics and Gynecology
Global Emergency Room Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Emergency Room Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Emergency Room Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Emergency Room Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Emergency Room Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Emergency Room Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Medtronic
- Johnson & Johnson
- GE Healthcare
- Philips Healthcare
- Zoll Medical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Emergency Room Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Emergency Room Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Emergency Room Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Emergency Room Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Emergency Room Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Emergency Room Equipment Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Emergency Room Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Emergency Room Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Emergency Room Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Emergency Room Equipment Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Emergency Room Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Emergency Room Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Emergency Room Equipment Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Emergency Room Equipment Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Emergency Room Equipment Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Emergency Room Equipment Companies
