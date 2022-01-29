Denture Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Denture
Dentures, (also known as false teeth), are prosthetic devices constructed to replace missing teeth; they are supported by the surrounding soft and hard tissues of the oral cavity. Conventional dentures are removable (removable partial denture or complete denture). However, there are many denture designs, some which rely on bonding or clasping onto teeth or dental implants (fixed prosthodontics).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Denture in global, including the following market information:
- Global Denture Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Denture Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)
- Global top five Denture companies in 2021 (%)
The global Denture market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Full Denture Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Denture include Modern Dental, Huge Dental, JH Dental, SDMF, Rabbit, Pigeon, DIMEI, Caiyu Dental and YAMAHACHI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Denture manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Denture Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Denture Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Full Denture
- Partial Denture
Global Denture Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Denture Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Repair Broken Teeth
- Implanted Teeth
- Others
Global Denture Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)
Global Denture Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Denture revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Denture revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Denture sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)
- Key companies Denture sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Modern Dental
- Huge Dental
- JH Dental
- SDMF
- Rabbit
- Pigeon
- DIMEI
- Caiyu Dental
- YAMAHACHI
- SHOFU
- GC Dental
- Densply
- Vita Zahnfabrik
- Heraeus Kulzer
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Denture Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Denture Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Denture Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Denture Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Denture Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Denture Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Denture Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Denture Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Denture Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Denture Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Denture Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Denture Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Denture Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Denture Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Denture Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Denture Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Denture Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Full Denture
4.1.3 Partial Denture
4.2 By Type – Global Denture Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type – Global Denture Revenue, 20
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Denture Market Outlook 2022
Global and China Denture Disinfectants Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
China Denture Adhesives Market Size Report & Forecast 2021-2027
China Denture Base Resin Market Size Report & Forecast 2021-2027