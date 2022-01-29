EVOH Resin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer, short as EVOH, is thermoplastic polymer. EVOH resin, with outstanding gas barrier properties, is one of the three major barrier resins. EVOH resin is widely used in Food packaging and non-food packaging industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of EVOH Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global EVOH Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global EVOH Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five EVOH Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global EVOH Resin market was valued at 1014.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1212.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ethylene(mol%) Below 29 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of EVOH Resin include Kuraray, Nippon Gohsei and Chang Chun Petrochemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the EVOH Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global EVOH Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global EVOH Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ethylene(mol%) Below 29

29-35 Ethylene(mol%)

35-38 Ethylene(mol%)

38-44 Ethylene(mol%)

Ethylene(mol%) Above 44

Global EVOH Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global EVOH Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Packaging Material

Household Wrapping Material

Automotive Gas Tanks

Pipes For Floor Heating Systems

Wall Coverings

Others

Global EVOH Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global EVOH Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies EVOH Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies EVOH Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies EVOH Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies EVOH Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kuraray

Nippon Gohsei

Chang Chun Petrochemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 EVOH Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global EVOH Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global EVOH Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global EVOH Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global EVOH Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global EVOH Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top EVOH Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global EVOH Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global EVOH Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global EVOH Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global EVOH Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 EVOH Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers EVOH Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 EVOH Resin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 EVOH Resin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 EVOH Resin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global EVOH Resin Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Ethylene(mol%) Below 29

4.1.3 29-35 Ethylene(mol%)

4.1.4 35-38 Ethylene(mol%)

