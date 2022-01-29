Fucoxanthin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fucoxanthin (CAS 3351-86-8) is a xanthophyll, with the molecular formula of C42H58O6 and CAS number 3351-86-8. It is found as an accessory pigment in the chloroplasts of brown algae and most other heterokonts, giving them a brown or olive-green color. Fucoxanthin absorbs light primarily in the blue-green to yellow-green part of the visible spectrum, peaking at around 510-525 nm by various estimates and absorbing significantly in the range of 450 to 540 nm.

Fucoxanthin is being looked into for its anti-inflammatory, antinociceptive, and anti-cancer effects.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fucoxanthin in global, including the following market information:

Global Fucoxanthin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fucoxanthin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Fucoxanthin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fucoxanthin market was valued at 125.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 139.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

HPLC Series Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fucoxanthin include Oryza Oil&Fat Chemical, PoliNat, Amicogen, Nutraceuticals, Yigeda Bio-Technology, Ciyuan Biotech and Tianhong Biotech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fucoxanthin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fucoxanthin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fucoxanthin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

HPLC Series

UV Series

Global Fucoxanthin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fucoxanthin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Others

Global Fucoxanthin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Fucoxanthin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fucoxanthin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fucoxanthin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fucoxanthin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Fucoxanthin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Oryza Oil&Fat Chemical

PoliNat

Amicogen

Nutraceuticals

Yigeda Bio-Technology

Ciyuan Biotech

Tianhong Biotech

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fucoxanthin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fucoxanthin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fucoxanthin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fucoxanthin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fucoxanthin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fucoxanthin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fucoxanthin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fucoxanthin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fucoxanthin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fucoxanthin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fucoxanthin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fucoxanthin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fucoxanthin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fucoxanthin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fucoxanthin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fucoxanthin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Fucoxanthin Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 HPLC Series

4.1.3 UV Series

4.2 By Type – Global Fucoxanthin Revenu

