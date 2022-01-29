Fine Chemicals Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fine chemicals are produced in limited volumes and at relatively high prices according to exacting specifications, mainly by traditional organic synthesis in multipurpose chemical plants. Fine chemical industry is one of the most dynamic new fields in chemical industry and an important part of new materials. The fine chemical products have many kinds, high added value, wide applications and high industrial relevance, which directly serve many industries of national economy and various fields of high-tech industries.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fine Chemicals in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Fine Chemicals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fine Chemicals market was valued at 190820 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 300430 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pharmaceuticals Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fine Chemicals include BASF, Saltigo, Jayhawk Fine Chemicals, Boehringer-Ingelheim, Fujifilm Diosynth, DSM, Albemarle, Lonza and Catalent, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Fine Chemicals companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fine Chemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Fine Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Pharmaceuticals
- Vitamins
- Insecticides
- Other
Global Fine Chemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Fine Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Pharmaceutical
- Food & Beverage
- Agriculture
- Industrial Additive
- Others
Global Fine Chemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Fine Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Fine Chemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Fine Chemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- Saltigo
- Jayhawk Fine Chemicals
- Boehringer-Ingelheim
- Fujifilm Diosynth
- DSM
- Albemarle
- Lonza
- Catalent
- Flamma Group
- Sumitomo Seika Chemicals
- Novasep
- Patheon
- Zhejiang Medicine
- NHU
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fine Chemicals Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fine Chemicals Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fine Chemicals Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fine Chemicals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fine Chemicals Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fine Chemicals Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fine Chemicals Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fine Chemicals Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Fine Chemicals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Fine Chemicals Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fine Chemicals Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fine Chemicals Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fine Chemicals Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Fine Chemicals Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
